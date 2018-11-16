ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top family and learning deals in Fayetteville this weekend

Photo: Triangle Rock Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly ways to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From rock climbing to paint ball, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
---

Rock Climbing Class and Two-Week Pass





Triangle Rock Club's professional instructors help newcomers learn how to climb. The one-hour course features an introduction to safe climbing. After successfully completing the class, participants receive a two-week pass with free rental gear.

Where: 5213 Raeford Road, Suite #103
Price: $33 (65 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Paintball Tickets





Players can select from different fields to compete against opponents in open-play sessions. Tickets include admission to the paint ball field, semi-automatic paintball marker and goggles/facemask. Paintballs and air refills must be purchased from the field.

Where: 5319 Yadkin Road
Price: $9.75 for two players (84 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Art Activities at KidCreate Studio





KidCreate Studio is an art studio reserved for children. Art classes are designed to teach basic concepts and experiment with different types of materials. Participants can choose from a weekly art class or single session as part of this deal.

Where: 434 Westwood Shopping Center
Price: $39.50 for weekly class (28 percent discount off regular price); $23 for single class (26 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
