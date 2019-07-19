Arts & Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' movie trailer released

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Well get ready because another "Top Gun" movie is in the works!

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie is ready to fly, releasing its movie trailer Friday.

The new film seems to embrace the original's fondness for shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides in a bomber jacket and aviator glasses.

Watch the trailer:

Actor Tom Cruise said all the flying in the trailer is real and that the new movie is a love letter to aviation.

It also welcomes new cast members Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in production and hits theaters June 26, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovietrailerstom cruise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News