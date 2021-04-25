Oscars

Oscars 2021: Top movie critics weigh in on 93rd annual Academy Awards nominees

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Top movie critics weigh in on 93rd Oscars nominees

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Nomadland" or "Minari"? Chadwick Boseman or Anthony Hopkins? NPR film critic Tim Cogshell and Claudia Puig, the president of the L.A. Film Critics Association, are weighing in on some last-minute Oscar thoughts ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

"You know, everyone thinks 'Nomadland's' got it in the bag, and it may, but I feel like there's also this real affection for 'Minari,'" said Puig. "'Minari'" is one of those films nobody doesn't like it. There are some people who don't like ";Nomadland.'"

Cogshell said he would stand up in his seat if Emerald Fennell wins for her screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," calling it an extraordinary film and daring in every possible way.

And for best actor?

"The late, great Chadwick Boseman winning that Academy Award would be a wonderful thing to see,' said Cogshell.

An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday on ABC
EMBED More News Videos

An Oscars unlike any before will get underway Sunday night, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast retooled for the pandemic.



Puig would love to see Viola Davis, the leading lady in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," also win. But she admits the best actress race is a tough one to call.

But overall, Puig says she has really enjoyed this Oscar season.

"I actually think -- from a film critic's perspective -- it's fantastic because you have all these Indie films that may have gone under the, you know, radar," said Puig.

As we wait to see what this year may bring, Cogshell knows some things are for sure when it comes to the Academy Awards.

"Elegance, beauty, all of the fittings that we've become so accustomed to with respect to the Academy will be there," said Cogshell. "Those gigantic golden Oscar statues will be all about for us to see."

April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
'Live' After Oscar Show returns with love letter to the movies
Oscars 2021: What this year's red carpet means for designers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old found severely hurt in Raleigh; police investigating
An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday
Wake Forest man killed in overnight Raleigh shooting
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire: Iraq Interior Ministry
Triangle clinics resume use of J&J vaccine after brief pause
Show More
Raleigh holds first in-person 5K since the pandemic for good cause
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
7 NC deputies on leave after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
Chapel Hill police investigating 3 armed robberies near downtown
More TOP STORIES News