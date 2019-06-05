Arts & Entertainment

Tracy Morgan gets in crash an hour after buying $2 million Bugatti

MANHATTAN, N.Y. -- Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic crash while driving his 2019 Bugatti in midtown Manhattan.

Police say the mishap involved the 50-year-old Morgan and his white Bugatti, reportedly worth around $2 million, and a 61-year-old man driving a Honda CRV.

A representative for Morgan said the comedian bought the vehicle an hour before the minor crash.

Police said both vehicles sustained minor damage and all parties refused medical attention, although photos of the scene show Morgan sitting in an ambulance.

In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star suffered severe head trauma when a truck slammed into the back of the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair, his friend and collaborator, was killed.
