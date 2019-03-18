Travel watch: Raleigh to Mexico City, and back again

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Raleigh and Mexico City, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Mexico City to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Cheapest Mexico City flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Mexico City are if you leave on June 4 and return from Mexico on June 11. AeroMexico currently has tickets for $249.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Raleigh on April 5 and return from Mexico City on April 8, United can get you there and back for $280 roundtrip.
Top Mexico City hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500, Colonia Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For another top recommendation, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.
"Great location to amazing restaurants and street food, excellent staff, champagne to greet you when you walk in, daily free dessert delivery -- what else can you ask for on a vacation?" wrote visitor Yvette.
The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102, Colonia Condesa)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another pricey alternative is The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.
This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Mexico City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are two from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 11 reviews on Skyscanner.
"It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries," wrote visitor Leila.
Restaurante El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma, 23)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Next, there's Restaurante El Cardenal, with 4.6 stars from 22 reviews.
"The food was fantastic here. The eggs for breakfast were perfect," wrote Frank.
Featured Mexico City attractions
To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juarez)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes, with 4.8 stars out of 74 reviews.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.
"The place is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu.
El Zocalo (Plaza de la Constitucion S/N)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
El Zocalo is another popular destination, with 4.7 stars from 98 reviews.
The third-largest square in the world, it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. It has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.
Callejon Regina (Calle Regina Centro Historico)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at Callejon Regina. It has five stars from five reviews on Skyscanner.
"Undoubtedly, this is one of my favorite areas of the historic center. It's the home of very trendy cafes and restaurants as well as the refuge of urban and independent artists," wrote visitor Rebeca.
---
