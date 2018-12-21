ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl halftime show

Rapper Travis Scott is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta, the Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, told the AP that Scott is close to signing on to perform at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The person confirmed that Scott will headline Pepsi's pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 1 in Atlanta, two days before the Super Bowl.

Maroon 5 has been rumored to headline the halftime show, though that has not been officially confirmed by their representatives or the NFL.

Controversy has surrounded the halftime show since NFL player Colin Kaepernick said two years ago he would not stand for the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States.

The uproar over the protest prompted criticism of players by President Donald Trump. And the NFL itself drew fire over the way it tried to rein in the protests during the offseason.

As a result, some musicians have reconsidered performing at the Super Bowl. Rihanna and Jay-Z were among the stars who reportedly said no to performing at halftime show.
