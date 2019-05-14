sneakers

Travis Scott's Air Jordans sell out in hours after release

Houston rapper Travis Scott dropped a hotly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand over the weekend.

Unfortunately for rabid sneakerheads, "La Flame's" Air Jordan 1 High OG TS kicks were all snatched up in hours Saturday.

The high-top sneakers were priced at $175 when fans could first get them at 10 a.m. ET.



The high demand and issues with Nike's SNKRS app forced eager would-be purchasers to miss out. Bloomberg reports the sneakers are hitting the resale market for as much as $1,000.

The kicks weren't the only things designed by Travis Scott that sold out on Nike's website.

A Travis Scott collection of shirts and apparel, which dropped on the same day, was all spoken for.

The video above is from a previous story.

OTHER TRAVIS SCOTT STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonrappershoesnikeclothingu.s. & worldsneakers
SNEAKERS
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
Planters unveils Mr. Peanut high-top sneakers
National champion Tar Heels receive rings, honored at football game
Stephen Curry's game-worn 'Oakland Strong' shoes fetch record $30K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News