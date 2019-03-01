Tribal tradition: Albuquerque's the Gathering of Nations coming soon, a flight away from Raleigh

New Mexico's largest city is home to the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow, the largest celebration of Native American culture on the continent. The event draws participants from nearly 800 tribes in the U.S. and Canada for two days of dancing, contests, music, food and crafts.
Now in its 36th year, the powwow welcomes Native and non-Native people alike, and the stages, booths and events are open rain or shine.
The powwow opens April 25 with the Miss Indian World cultural pageant, and continues through April 27 at the powwow grounds in Albuquerque. While you're there, you can take advantage of the other attractions in and around the Duke City, from New Mexico's unique fusion of Native, Hispanic and Anglo cuisine to the inspiring vistas on a hike in the high desert.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Albuquerque, including some popular hotel options and other beloved local attractions.
Cheapest Albuquerque flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Albuquerque are if you leave on April 25 and return from New Mexico on April 28. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $383.
Top Albuquerque hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Albuquerque's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town (800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $99.
This Albuquerque spa hotel is located in the historical district, near the Albuquerque Museum, Old Town Plaza and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Additional attractions include the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
The Hotel Parq Central (806 Central Ave.)
There's also the 4.2-star rated The Hotel Parq Central. Rooms are currently set at $120/night.
Situated near the airport, this Albuquerque hotel is also close to the University of New Mexico and Rio Grande Zoo, as well as the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Albuquerque has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
The Frontier Restaurant (2400 Central Ave. SE)
One of Albuquerque's most popular restaurants is The Frontier Restaurant, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner.
"The five-star rating is for more than just the food. Between its extended hours of operation and kitschy decor, which leans heavily on John Wayne art, this place is a delight," wrote visitor Susan.
Antiquity Restaurant (112 Romero St. NW)
Another popular dining destination is Antiquity Restaurant, with five stars from seven reviews.
Located close to the Old Town Plaza, the restaurant features fresh seafood, lobster, steaks, veal, chicken and pork.
"The food is great and it's more eclectic than just New Mexican. The service is impeccable, too," wrote reviewer Susan.
The Grove Cafe & Market (600 Central Ave. SE, A)
Finally, there's The Grove Cafe & Market.
"This place uses local and organic ingredients in their food and puts a gourmet spin on some of the classic breakfast items," wrote Christy.
Top Albuquerque attractions
Albuquerque is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Sandia Peak Tramway (30 Tramway Road NE)
First up is The Sandia Peak Tramway, which stretches from the northeast part of the city to the crestline of the Sandia Mountains, giving it its name.
The tramway contains the world's third longest single cable car span. It first entered service in 1966 and makes over 10,000 trips every year.
"No visit to Albuquerque is complete without a trip on the tram!" wrote Alyce. "Travel a distance of 2.7 miles over 15 minutes' time via the tram to an altitude of 10,378 feet. Soak up the 11,000-square-mile panoramic view."
The Albuquerque Biological Park (903 10th St. SW)
Lastly, consider checking out The Albuquerque Biological Park, an environmental museum housing a large aquarium, a botanical garden, a zoo and a beach. There is a small railroad that connects these facilities.
