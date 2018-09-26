Turn up the music: Raleigh's top 3 music venues

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top music venues in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for everything from classical music to jazz.
1. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Photo: tom s./Yelp
Topping the list is Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Located downtown at 2 E. South St., it is the highest-rated music venue in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp. The center features four venues, showcasing the North Carolina Symphony, opera and more.
The Memorial Auditorium, which opened in 1932, has hosted a large number of prolific and legendary artists throughout the years, including Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole and others, according to its website. It features sound-reflective mahogany walls and state-of-the-art lighting.
2. Deep South The Bar
Photo: emily g./Yelp
Next up is Central's Deep South The Bar, situated at 430 S. Dawson St. across from Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater. With four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the bar and music venue has proven to be a local favorite.
Upcoming shows include four-man band The Brook & The Bluff and an acoustic concert with Nashville songwriters. Find the spot's calendar here.
Thirsty while you're waiting for your show? Visitors can expect a full-service bar with local draft beers, a large selection of domestic and imported bottled beers, wine and a wide variety of liquors. Daily featured cocktails are also available.
3. C. Grace
Photo: Iris D./Yelp
C. Grace is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and jazz and blues spot 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews.
Located at 407 Glenwood Ave. downtown, the bar and music venue says it "evokes classic jazz clubs where the lights are low, the jazz is hot, the drinks are well-crafted and the nights, full of merriment." Hear live music five nights a week while sipping cocktails.