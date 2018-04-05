Two local young actresses will star in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress -- coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center May 1 - May 6.The two girls were cast to take on the role of Lulu.Scarlett Unger, 5, of Chapel Hill, and Sophie Jozwiak, 4, of Chapel Hill, will alternate the role of Lulu -- the daughter of main character Jenna.Waitress tells the story of "Jenna" -- an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter Lulu.Both girls were chosen via an audition process in which nearly 60 girls participated.Each girl will perform in four performances each.