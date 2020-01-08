Arts & Entertainment

'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide at age 45

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The creator of ABC's "Ugly Betty" is dead of an apparent suicide.

Silvio Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday.

Sources tell "Variety" he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His agent confirms the death but not a cause.



RELATED: Federal regulators setting up three-digit number for suicide prevention hotline

Horta created the U.S. version of "Ugly Betty" from the original Columbia telenovela.

America Ferrara, who played Betty on the show, posted on Instagram:

"I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

He got his big break writing the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend."

Silvio Horta was 45.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

