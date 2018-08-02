ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman! (Nairoby Sandoval via Storyful)

Kaylee Merchak & Branson Kimball
ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVD) --
Disney World is known as one of the most magical places on Earth - well, that is until someone proposes to your woman!

It now looks like there may be trouble in the House of Mouse.

That's because on Sunday, Minnie got a special surprise - a proposal from her fan Johnny at Walt Disney World.

When Johnny saw Minnie at Epcot, he just couldn't help himself, so he got down on one knee and asked for Minnie's hand in marriage.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Minnie smiled, accepted, and hugged her new man!

What a sweet moment right? Well, it would have been if Mickey didn't see the whole thing go down!

In a video posted to Twitter, the camera pans to Mickey just after Minnie accepts.

Minnie grabbed her heart as she ran off screen to check on Mickey. And he wasn't having it.



He stood still for several seconds before walking away while pointing toward Johnny, who instantly cried out, "Oh, Mickey, I'm sorry."

But, his apology wasn't good enough for the famous mouse.

Mickey quickly turned around and gave him the "I've got my eyes on you" gesture before storming off.

But what does this mean for the famous duo? Mickey and Minnie both declined to comment.

The tweet has since gone viral, being viewed more than 3.5 million times.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentMinnie Mousemickey mousedisneyviral videobuzzworthytrendingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Film on harassment at Fox News coming to the big screen
SPONSORED: 3-Day Sweepstakes: Win a VIP Experience to Janet Jackson Tour
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during robbery
Wake Forest water main break: Where is it, what's your detour?
Pedestrian struck by car on Duke Street in Durham
MUST SEE: Bear locked in car makes mess of interior
Durham cat recovering after being shot 15 times with BB gun
Raleigh mansion is the most expensive home in Wake County
Selma police investigating after person found dead in home
Durham HS athlete's future uncertain after video shows him using N-word
Show More
Fayetteville teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
Search warrant: Inmate suspected in Raleigh bomb threats
WATCH: Dog rescued after surviving wildfire in outdoor oven
Raleigh man accused of three-month indecent-exposure spree
More News