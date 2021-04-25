UNC School of the Arts graduate's work could contribute to Oscar nominee wins

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nomadland's considered a likely winner of at least one Academy Award, after six nominations. The buzz it's generating among cinephiles is due, in part, to the work of Zach Seivers, He's a product of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.Proud professor Dale Pollock of UNCSA Film Professor said, "This is a student who graduated... and has more than 2,000 credits to his name in the sound field."A press notice from UNCSA says:The work of Seivers did not bring him an Oscar nomination, but Pollock said, "I believe Nomadland is gonna won Best Picture, Best Director, and several other Academy Awards. So to have a student who played a key role, the sound, is so important."The UNCSA media alert also says:Those who've seen Nomadland may recall the key scenes shot inside an Amazon warehouse, where Sievers's particular set of skills makes a subtle connection with viewers possible."Because that's what the star, Frances McDormand, does for a living," said Pollock. "She's a migrant who goes from warehouse to warehouse to keep herself alive. And inside those warehouses there are robots, there are constant conveyor belts. And the creation of the sound in those factories contrasts with the silence, when she was off living in her camper."But will his work help Nomadland win Oscar gold?"I'm a voting member of the academy, so I'm always curious to see if I voted for the winner, or if I voted for something else," Pollock said.We'll bring you the winners as ABC covers the 2021 Academy Awards, Sunday evening and Monday morning on GMA as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan.