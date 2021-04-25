Oscars

UNC School of the Arts graduate's work could contribute to Oscar nominee wins

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UNCSA graduate's work could contribute to Oscar nominee wins

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nomadland's considered a likely winner of at least one Academy Award, after six nominations. The buzz it's generating among cinephiles is due, in part, to the work of Zach Seivers, He's a product of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

Proud professor Dale Pollock of UNCSA Film Professor said, "This is a student who graduated... and has more than 2,000 credits to his name in the sound field."

A press notice from UNCSA says:

In the best picture category, Zach Seivers (B.F.A. Film '06) was sound recording mixer and sound supervisor for "Nomadland." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards. It won two Golden Globes, including best picture. Originally from Mount Airy, North Carolina, Seivers won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2011 for his work on "Gettysburg."

The work of Seivers did not bring him an Oscar nomination, but Pollock said, "I believe Nomadland is gonna won Best Picture, Best Director, and several other Academy Awards. So to have a student who played a key role, the sound, is so important."

The UNCSA media alert also says:

Other connections to best picture nominees include: Jessica McJunkins (B.M. '09), concertmaster and score coordinator for "Judas and the Black Messiah," which received six nominations; and Kaitlyn Ali (B.F.A. Film '18), key editing production assistant for "The Trial of the Chicago 7." It was nominated for six awards, including best achievement in film editing.

In the animated feature category, Eddie Barbash (H.S. Music '07) was featured jazz musician for "Soul," which received three nominations and previously won Golden Globes for best-animated feature and best original score.


"UNCSA alumni contributed to some of the year's most celebrated film projects," said Chancellor Brian Cole. "That is especially significant during a challenging year for the arts and entertainment industry. We celebrate their excellent work and will be cheering them on when the award winners are announced."

Those who've seen Nomadland may recall the key scenes shot inside an Amazon warehouse, where Sievers's particular set of skills makes a subtle connection with viewers possible.

"Because that's what the star, Frances McDormand, does for a living," said Pollock. "She's a migrant who goes from warehouse to warehouse to keep herself alive. And inside those warehouses there are robots, there are constant conveyor belts. And the creation of the sound in those factories contrasts with the silence, when she was off living in her camper."

But will his work help Nomadland win Oscar gold?

"I'm a voting member of the academy, so I'm always curious to see if I voted for the winner, or if I voted for something else," Pollock said.

We'll bring you the winners as ABC covers the 2021 Academy Awards, Sunday evening and Monday morning on GMA as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwinston salemncnorth carolinaoscarsmoviesmoviemovie newsuncnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2021: See who's performing best song nominees
'Minari' up for 6 Oscars
Andra Day sets sights on Oscars after Globes win
LIVE: Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway as stars arrive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder after 4-year-old girl dies in Raleigh
LIVE: Oscars ceremony unlike any other to get underway as stars arrive
Wake Forest man killed in overnight Raleigh shooting
Video: Smugglers lower 2 children down 30-foot border wall in CA
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
WEATHER: Wall to Wall Sunshine, 70s Tomorrow
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Show More
82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire: Iraq Interior Ministry
Triangle clinics resume use of J&J vaccine after brief pause
Raleigh holds first in-person 5K since the pandemic for good cause
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
7 NC deputies on leave after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
More TOP STORIES News