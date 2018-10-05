ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Urban Axes brings unique sport to Durham

A new Durham business is putting on the final touches but the targets on the walls aren't for darts.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A new Durham business is putting on the final touches but the targets on the walls aren't for darts.

"You're going to point the ax at the board," said Krista Payton, Urban Axes owner

That's right! She said ax.

"There just isn't really anything like it," she said. "It's super primal in the world of big building and concrete jungles there's no other real feeling you get like throwing an ax and having the noise it makes, it makes this thunk."

Urban Axes is Durham's first ax throwing facility.

But of course, what's ax throwing without an adult beverage? The 21 and over facility will also serve local beers and wine.

"Like anything else, we want to be able to have a beer when we do something to unwind. No one is allowed to throw intoxicated. A coach is with you the whole time."

The rules are similar to darts. You aim for the bullseye and each ring comes with points.

Games last about two and a half hours and cost $35 dollars per person.

Urban Axes has their grand opening on Oct. 12.
