Vendors prepare for a rainy start to the State Fair.

The 2018 State Fair opens Thursday at 3 p.m., and organizers say they're watching the weather closely as Hurricane Michael approaches the area.More than 200 vendors are set up at the fairgrounds along with 90 rides. Many vendors say if it is going to rain, they'd prefer it to be on the first day of the fair."In this business, we always get weather," said Devin Falcon, owner of Bubba's Bacon. "I'll be more concerned if I see really bad weather, and then I'll prepare for it."Falcon has been coming to this fair for three years and is preparing to fry up all things bacon."We just try and take down anything that could fly off or blow over. We can only do so much," he said.Kent Yelverton, state fair manager, said he knows how important these 11 days are."It's what these people live on," he said. "These are people that do this for a living as they travel from event to event. They know there will be impacts here and there."Yelverton said the only reason they'd have to cancel is if the weather became a public safety issue. He can't recall a time that the fair has been canceled."We'll keep looking at the weather as Thursday approaches and see if we need to make any adjustments," he added.