ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'In this business, we always get weather:' Vendors prepare for rainy start to State Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Vendors prepare for a rainy start to the State Fair.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The 2018 State Fair opens Thursday at 3 p.m., and organizers say they're watching the weather closely as Hurricane Michael approaches the area.

More than 200 vendors are set up at the fairgrounds along with 90 rides. Many vendors say if it is going to rain, they'd prefer it to be on the first day of the fair.

"In this business, we always get weather," said Devin Falcon, owner of Bubba's Bacon. "I'll be more concerned if I see really bad weather, and then I'll prepare for it."



Falcon has been coming to this fair for three years and is preparing to fry up all things bacon.

"We just try and take down anything that could fly off or blow over. We can only do so much," he said.



Kent Yelverton, state fair manager, said he knows how important these 11 days are.

"It's what these people live on," he said. "These are people that do this for a living as they travel from event to event. They know there will be impacts here and there."

Yelverton said the only reason they'd have to cancel is if the weather became a public safety issue. He can't recall a time that the fair has been canceled.

"We'll keep looking at the weather as Thursday approaches and see if we need to make any adjustments," he added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnc state fairstate fairRaleighNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
XXXTentacion posthumously wins American Music Award
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
The Avett Brothers to perform at Hurricane Florence relief show
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens, expected to become fearsome Category 4 storm
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
Florence's aftermath includes mold, mildew in Cumberland County homes
Man charged with murder after Goldsboro woman's body found in container
Raleigh man, 20, charged in Surf City crash that killed woman, injured toddler
Wake Schools relents, moves bus stop after gunfire nearby
Mom arrested after leaving children alone for more than 2 hours
Panthers' Julius Peppers visits Lumberton to tackle Hurricane Florence relief
Show More
How you can get a Real ID at the NC State Fair
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Troubleshooter resolves family's furniture frustrations
8 arrested in string of shootings near downtown Raleigh
Durham Police charge man with kidnapping, sex crimes with 14-year-old girl
More News