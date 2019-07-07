Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: Mariah Carey hits high note to win 'bottle cap challenge'

First, we thought it was Jason Statham, but is Mariah Carey the new master of the "bottle cap challenge?"

The goal is to untwist the cap of a bottle with a perfectly placed kick, but naturally, Mariah found a way to make the challenge her own.

RELATED: Jason Statham's 'bottle cap challenge' kick video goes viral

As she takes a swing at it, or should we say, "sing" at it, she uses her voice to successfully complete the challenge.

Upon hitting one of her famous high notes, the bottle top flies right off.

Her tweet of the video, captioned "Challenge accepted!" is going viral:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbizarreinternetentertainmentviral videobuzzworthysingingsocial mediafun stufftwittermariah careyviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
Forecast: Scattered storms expected throughout the Triangle on Sunday
Shots fired led to police chase in Raleigh, officials say
Wild horse ok after car collision on Outer Banks
3 teens charged in shooting death of Winston-Salem 5-year-old
Sawmill Road in Raleigh reopens after head-on crash
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Show More
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
2 shot inside Raleigh nightclub, police say
Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years
Man charged in officer-involved shooting at Fayetteville home
Winston-Salem infant death ruled as homicide
More TOP STORIES News