Voice of 'The Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding

Couple surprised by Disney legend at wedding. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

AVALON, N.J. --
After the groom kissed the girl, a Disney legend surprised the couple at their Jersey shore wedding.

Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid,' surprised Chris Rowe and Kyrsten Green at their recent nuptials in Avalon.

The bride's father pulled it all off.

Benson sang "Part of Your World" from the animated film. Green could be see her singing along, visibly stunned.

Benson said this was the first time she was invited to sing at a wedding that wasn't with her own family.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
