Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theaters

With movie theaters remaining closed around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has come up with a plan to help moviegoers get a similar big screen experience while staying socially distant.

Beginning in August, Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.

The company is partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the drive-in tour that runs through October.

Walmart says additional details will be announced closer to the start of the tour.

"Ahead of each screening, Walmart will make it easy for families to fill their picnic baskets by ordering their drive-in essentials online for curbside pickup on the way to their movie," Walmart said in a press release.

Though the company has not yet specified which parking lots will be turned into theaters, they do say these events will be held at Walmart Supercenters across America.

More information will available at walmartdrive-in.com.

In addition, Walmart has also introduced Camp by Walmart. Celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham will act as camp counselors in video sessions on the Walmart app.

There will be 50 Camp by Walmart activities, the company says. Camp by Walmart is free and begins on July 8.
