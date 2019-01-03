ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Warren County man starts 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win

EMBED </>More Videos

Warren County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

MANSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Stevie Henderson of Manson is starting off 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win.

"It's a great way to start the New Year," Henderson said. "It's just going to keep getting better from here."

The Warren County man's good luck started New Year's Day when he stopped by Bullocksville Grocery on Bullocksville Park Road in Manson and bought a $200,000 Back Scratch scratch-off ticket.

"I was so excited when I saw the matching numbers," Manson said. "I'm just really happy. I can't believe it!"

Manson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501. He plans to use some of the money to pay bills. He'll said he'll put the rest in savings.

The $5 ticket launched in September with six top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain.

Information from the NC Education Lottery.

RELATED STORIES

'A miracle:' NC great-grandmother strikes it rich with $10M scratch-off win

Cumberland County man wins $10 million on scratch-off game
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlotterywarren county newsfeel goodWarren CountyNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Obama makes Billboard R&B chart with Hamilton song
4 notable films worth checking out in Fayetteville this week
The very best movies screening in Durham this week
The very best movies screening in Raleigh this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Fiery Florida crash kills 6, injures 8
SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight
Durham woman fights off burglar she surprised in her home
Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers
Raleigh man accused of money laundering linked to Russian indicted in election meddling
Troubleshooter helps Fayetteville man get new fence after bad job
Raleigh police investigate apparent stabbing near daycare
Show More
34-year-old man dead in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Raleigh Police ID 21-year-old woman killed while crossing road
From the USMNT to the Triangle. NCFC's next coach excited for new challenge
Bullet found in child's room believed to be from NYE celebratory gunfire
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
More News