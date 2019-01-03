Warren County man starts 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win

RELATED STORIES

Stevie Henderson of Manson is starting off 2019 with a $200,000 lottery win."It's a great way to start the New Year," Henderson said. "It's just going to keep getting better from here."The Warren County man's good luck started New Year's Day when he stopped by Bullocksville Grocery on Bullocksville Park Road in Manson and bought a $200,000 Back Scratch scratch-off ticket."I was so excited when I saw the matching numbers," Manson said. "I'm just really happy. I can't believe it!"Manson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501. He plans to use some of the money to pay bills. He'll said he'll put the rest in savings.The $5 ticket launched in September with six top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain.