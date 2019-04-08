'Avengers: Endgame' new scene: Get first look at Marvel epic

The film is epic for more than just its content. Experts are estimating a $900 million opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of all time. It's rumored to run longer than three hours.
"Bring a bagged lunch," Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) joked, and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) added, "Bring a box of Kleenex and a diaper."
Jokes about the length aside, the cast says the film holds a special place because it's the culmination of more than a decade of work.
"It is the end of a 22, 21-movie tapestry," said Chris Evans, who has hinted that this will be his last movie playing Captain America. "When you think about it, it's easy to get emotional."
Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War and one scene of Avengers: Endgame!
The new film picks up where last year's Infinity War left off, with the heroes in a desperate situation after Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population using the Infinity Stones.
In a new clip, the heroes discuss where they go from here.
WATCH: @paulafaris sits down with the 6 core @Avengers - @RobertDowneyJr, @chrishemsworth, @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @Renner4Real & Scarlett Johansson - to talk all about #AvengersEndgame and gives us a FIRST LOOK at a clip from the movie!#Avengers#AvengersOnGMA pic.twitter.com/TEgRkBNOFQ— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 8, 2019
The group discusses the possibility of using the Infinity Stones to bring everyone back.
"Even if there's a small chance that we can undo this, we owe it to everyone who's not in this room to try," Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says.
"If we do this," Bruce Banner/the Hulk replies, "how do we know it's going to end any differently than it did before?"
Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) chimes in: "Because before you didn't have me."
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 with opening night showings on Thursday, April 25.
MORE AVENGERS CONTENT
Marvel to host 22-film marathon in select cities
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war
'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released
RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.