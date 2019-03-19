Arts & Entertainment

'Toy Story 4': Watch first full-length trailer

From Marvel's follow-up to ''Avengers: Infinity War'' to Pixar's ''Toy Story 4'' to a new ''Star Wars'' episode, here's what you can expect from Disney and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019.

Woody, Buzz and friends are going on a road trip.



On Tuesday fans got a fresh look at Toy Story 4, which is out this summer, in the first full-length trailer.

The fourth installment in the franchise comes nearly a decade after the third film and nearly 25 years after the original, but it features plenty of familiar voices. Tom Hanks returns as Woody and Tim Allen will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear.

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen get emotional finishing Toy Story filming

Pixar first released a pair of teaser trailers back in November, featuring new characters Forky (Tony Hale), Bunny (Jordan Peale) and Ducky (Keagan-Michael Key).

Hanks told the BBC that the new film would be emotional, saying of Pixar, "the emotional range of those movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." He called the end of Toy Story 4 "a moment in history."



Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.

SEE ALSO: Disney, Pixar, Marvel Cinematic Universe films hitting theaters in 2019
