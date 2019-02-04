MOVIE NEWS

Watch new 'Toy Story 4,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' spots released during Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which Marvel released on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Marvel)

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for movie fans.

During the Sunday night broadcast, Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios released new television spots promoting three hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Toy Story 4," "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."


It's been almost a decade since Toy Story 3 sent Andy off to college, and now your favorite toys are back for a new adventure with new friends. The film already has multiple teaser trailers and high expectations thanks to star Tom Hanks, who called the emotional ending "a moment in history."

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters in the United States on June 21, 2019.



Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.


Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.

In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

SEE ALSO: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmarvelSuper Bowl 53super bowl commercialSuper Bowldisney
Related
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
MOVIE NEWS
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'Emotional': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish 'Toy Story 4'
More movie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
5 mistakes you're making with your money
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Blue Bell introduces new Valentine's Day-themed ice cream
Virginia Governor's possible replacement graduated from Duke in 2000
Man airlifted to UNC Hospitals after flipping car into creek off US1
Students evacuate bus before it explodes in Wilson County
Tom Brady wins sixth Super Bowl in record setting 13-3 defeat of Rams
Show More
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
1st Bull City Robotic Rodeo wraps up Sunday
Hurricanes lose to Flames 4-3
Watch Gladys Knight's national anthem performance before Super Bowl
More News