ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'

EMBED </>More Videos

From ''Black Panther" to "Mary Poppins Returns,'' take a look at the movies coming out from Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in 2018. Update: The new release date for ''Infinity War'' is April 27. (Lucasfilm)

The highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which recently moved its release date up to next month, just released a new trailer.


This will be the third Avengers film. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as characters from Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films.

The new trailer, dropped on Friday morning, focuses on the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. We also get a few laughs from some of the more comedic Marvel characters like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

It's all been building to this: 18 films; 67 total characters. That's a lot of narrative thread to weave.Marvel's all-star adventure brings together not only Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from the Avengers, but also the Guardians of the Galaxy (Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot) and - oh yeah - Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), whose stand-alone movie has grossed more than half a billion dollars in the United States alone.


The new Marvel film will come on the heels of the wildly popular Black Panther.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarveltrailersmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News