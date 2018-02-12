The highly anticipated, which recently moved its release date up to next month, just released a new trailer.This will be the thirdfilm. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as characters fromand other Marvel films.The new trailer, dropped on Friday morning, focuses on the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. We also get a few laughs from some of the more comedic Marvel characters like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).It's all been building to this: 18 films; 67 total characters. That's a lot of narrative thread to weave.Marvel's all-star adventure brings together not only Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from the Avengers, but also the Guardians of the Galaxy (Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot) and - oh yeah - Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), whose stand-alone movie has grossed more than half a billion dollars in the United States alone.The new Marvel film will come on the heels of the wildly popular