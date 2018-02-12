Watch the new Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: #InfinityWar" trailer. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/kctg8VkHan pic.twitter.com/bG7KIpQpnP— The Avengers (@Avengers) March 16, 2018
This will be the third Avengers film. It stars your favorite heroes from the previous two movies, as well as characters from Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel films.
The new trailer, dropped on Friday morning, focuses on the heroes' attempts to stop Thanos from harnessing the incredible power of the Infinity Stones. We also get a few laughs from some of the more comedic Marvel characters like Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).
It's all been building to this: 18 films; 67 total characters. That's a lot of narrative thread to weave.Marvel's all-star adventure brings together not only Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) from the Avengers, but also the Guardians of the Galaxy (Pratt's Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket and Vin Diesel's Groot) and - oh yeah - Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), whose stand-alone movie has grossed more than half a billion dollars in the United States alone.
Here’s the new AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR poster. The movie opens in U.S. theaters on April 27, 2018. #avengers #infinitywar #movienews #marvel pic.twitter.com/QIJMn4ur8v— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 16, 2018
The new Marvel film will come on the heels of the wildly popular Black Panther.
Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.