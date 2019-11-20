movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodmovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accepts plea deal in 2015 murder of Cary grandfather
LIVE: Ambassador Sondland testifies at impeachment hearing
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
Fayetteville 8-year-old boy running out of time for kidney match
Chatham County Confederate statue comes down
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U
NCDOT prepares for winter weather in Wake County
Show More
Triangle educators plan new round of protests Wednesday
Walmart blacklists customer for too many negative reviews
Fort Bragg Christmas tree arrives Wednesday
Save money by negotiating credit card fees
3 charged, 1 still on the run in Durham County gun robbery
More TOP STORIES News