movie news

New 'Onward' trailer: Next look at Pixar film about 'extraordinary quest' for magic

Get ready, Pixar fans: the studio has released a new trailer for its upcoming film "Onward."



"Onward" is set in a world much like our own suburbia, with airplanes, lawnmowers and smartphones. The all-new original feature follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there," according to a Pixar press release.

The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. It's directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.

Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for "Onward" back in May and released a film poster and key art from the film during Disney's D23 Fan Expo in August.



"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on March 6, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pixar's 'Onward' debuts first teaser trailer
MOVIE NEWS
Into the 'Sporkshop': How Forky from 'Toy Story 4' came to be
Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a story
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Mom of abducted girl pleads for help
2 Wake County women to compete on Food Network
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Missing Holly Springs mom now feared dead, police say
North Carolina working to improve pedestrian safety in Raleigh
2-year-old girl falls from third-story window
Durham couple married for 70 years shares secret to happiness
Show More
Town celebrates Christmas early for 6-year-old with cancer
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
$10K prize possible for Wake County Animal Center
Polish, Austrian authors awarded Nobel prizes in literature
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
More TOP STORIES News