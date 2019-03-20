Arts & Entertainment

Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house' because of addiction struggles

EMBED <>More Videos

Wendy Williams told viewers she is living in a sober house and talked about her past struggles with cocaine.

NEW YORK -- Wendy Williams says she's living in a "sober house" because of addiction struggles.

The 54-year-old talk show host tearfully revealed the information Tuesday to the audience at "The Wendy Williams Show." She says the only other people who knew about where she was living up until her announcement Tuesday were her husband and son.

Williams says she works out after her show and then is driven by her "24-hour sober coach" to a home where she lives "with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

She says she has been addicted to cocaine in the past and never sought treatment.

Williams returned to her talk show earlier this month for the first time since December, saying she was off because of continued thyroid issues associated with Graves' disease.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydrug addictionu.s. & worldwendy williams
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
Hurricane names 'Florence' and 'Michael' retired
Former UNC chancellor Carol Folt to become next president of USC
Man arrested in connection to 2018 Johnston Co. car dealership robbery
Trump on John McCain's funeral: 'I didn't get thank you'
NCCU Sound Machine Marching Band enjoying tournament run
City of Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials gear up for All American Marathon
Show More
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
Man arrested in fatal Zebulon crash has 4 prior DWI convictions
Wake County to give students days off for Muslim holiday, Election Day
20,000 people expected to visit Art in Bloom exhibit this weekend
Chapel Hill entrepreneur to be featured on 'Shark Tank' again
More TOP STORIES News