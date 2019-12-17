Arts & Entertainment

J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley admit what they stole from Star Wars set

J.J. Abrams admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he stole D-O, the new droid appearing in the upcoming Star Wars film, from the set as filming wrapped up.

"I stole--I mean I was given D-O, which is the new little droid. Well, I had BB-8 from Force Awakens, so I got D-O," Abrams said.



Daisy Ridley also spoke up during the interview saying she was now the owner of an official lightsaber from the film.

The cast said only a few dozen people had seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in its entirety ahead of its release Dec. 20.

In addition to interviewing the cast himself, Kimmel also recruited some young Star Wars fans to ask them some often hilarious questions.



In another segment, J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, and Chewbacca all teamed up to play Force Family Feud.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters Dec. 20.

