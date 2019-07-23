american idol

'American Idol' auditions: How to try out online, in person for next season

The auditions for the next season of "American Idol" are officially underway, and there's still plenty of time for your chance to be on the show.

You can audition online, in person or both.

To audition online, you must first confirm your eligibility through a registration process, and then you can submit an audition video. The video must meet certain requirements. For example, you must sing alone, and you must either sing a capella or with an instrument you are playing (so no background music). You must submit by Nov. 11. Visit American Idol's audition website for a full list of rules and instructions.

To audition in person, come to one of the bus tour stops. You can register ahead of time for one of these dates by visiting American Idol's audition website.

Here's the full list of 2019 stops. The show said that dates and locations are subject to change.

New York, NY - July 23
Mobile, AL - August 20
Macon, GA - August 23
Tallahassee, FL - August 23
Santa Barbara, CA - August 23

Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
Columbia, SC - August 26
Las Vegas, NV - August 26
Waco, TX - August 27
Knoxville, TN - August 29
Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
Raleigh, NC - September 1
Washington, D.C. - September 4

Wichita, KS - September 4
San Jose, CA - September 6
Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
Springfield, IL - September 7
Spokane, WA - September 8
Detroit, MI - September 10
Nashville, TN - September 18
Chicago, IL - September 21

'American Idol' recap: A look back at last season's finale

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionsingingabcu.s. & worldamerican idol
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol winner Maddie Poppe performs at ABC11 Raleigh studio
Vote for your 'Idol' favorite to perform on 'Live'
'American Idol' finale: Fans decide between final 3
'American Idol' down to final 3 after viewers vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in NC
55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 23
Footage released, mystery deepens after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
Flooding rain, damaging winds: Severe storms possible Tuesday
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
Show More
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Puppy kicked into Myrtle Beach pool rescued by bystanders
More TOP STORIES News