Arts & Entertainment

What Matthew McConaughey was thinking on the night he won an Oscar

NEW YORK -- Ever wonder what it's like to win an Oscar?

"I was thinking about I was the only one in the category whose name started with an M," Matthew McConaughey explained. "As I was sitting there numb, I was waiting to hear the Mmmm."

McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for best actor for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club' during the 86th Academy Awards.

He lost 50 pounds to play AIDS patient Ron Woodruff in the film, but even after winning several awards for the performance, McConaughey said he didn't come to the Oscars expecting to win.

"I didn't have a speech written because I thought that would be like a coup de grace in the wrong way, but I knew who I was thankful for," he said.

He famously wrapped up his speech with a shout-out to his memoriable line from "Dazed and Confused":

"Alright, alright alright" and "Just keep livin'."



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman doused in flammable liquid, lit on fire: Police
Heavy rain, nasty storms possible Thursday
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Community concerns prompt prostitution bust at Cary massage parlors
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
Lowe's looking to hire 475 in Raleigh area
NC's mild winter means ticks are active
Show More
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
What you can do to help loved ones with dementia
'So senseless:' Family grateful for arrests in son's Vance County murder
Fayetteville officials looking at ways to transform Murchison Road
$3.6 million school funding measure passes in Johnston County
More TOP STORIES News