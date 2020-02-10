Oscars

What's next for these Oscar-nominated actors?

By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- As awards season comes to a close, we're looking ahead at what all the these Oscar-nominated actors are working on next.

"Joker" broke records as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever and with all that box-office success, there's a good chance there will be a sequel. Lead actor Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly in talks to return to his iconic role. But first, Phoenix will star in the drama "C'mon C'mon," to be released later this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio has several films in the works, including two from Martin Scorsese: "Killers of the Flower Moon," also starring Robert De Niro, and a Theodore Roosevelt biopic.

Adam Driver showed off his singing chops in the Oscar-nominated "Marriage Story," and he'll be singing again in the musical "Annette." The drama about a comedian and his opera-singer wife also stars Marion Cotillard and is expected to hit theaters this year.



Brad Pitt is rumored to star opposite Emma Stone in the next film from "Lala Land" director Damien Chazelle. "Babylon" will be set during the Golden Age of Hollywood and is expected to be released in December 2021.

Driver is also filming "The Last Duel," alongside director Ridley Scott and Oscar-winning screenwriters and best friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film will hit theaters in January 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentleonardo dicapriooscarsacademy awardsmovieactorfashionlos angelesbrad pittaward
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Renee Zellweger on portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers clear scene after incident at Cary Chick-fil-A
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Show More
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
More TOP STORIES News