GAMES

What's next for Uno? Dos, of course

EMBED </>More Videos

Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

NEW YORK --
What's next for Uno? Dos, of course.

Mattel is launching the new card game Dos in March in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life.

Dos has similar rules to Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.

RELATED: This new version of Monopoly rewards you for cheating

It comes as Mattel tries to turn its business around, mainly by updating classic brands, such as Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars.

The toy maker's revenue fell 11 percent last year, hurt by the bankruptcy filing of Toys'R'Us and the changing tastes of kids, who are increasingly reaching for a tablet instead of a toy.

Uno, however, was a bright spot: The company says Uno sales were up 12 percent in 2017 from the year before. Mattel, which is based in El Segundo, California, has sought to sell Uno in more places, including dollar stores and video game shops. And it has also been chasing trends, releasing Uno cards with emojis, baby animals or unicorns.

An Uno smartphone app is in the works for the spring, and Mattel already has launched a way to play the card game through Facebook Messenger.

It may follow a similar a strategy with Dos, says Ray Adler, who oversees Mattel Inc.'s games unit.

Dos, which costs $5.99, will first be sold at Target in March and then roll out to other stores in August.

It took two years to develop Dos, mainly to make sure playing the game was different enough from Uno. But don't expect to see Tres anytime soon, says Adler.

"We're happy where we are with Dos right now," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmattelgamesbusinessu.s. & worlddistractionbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAMES
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Vets display competitive spirit as Valor Games come to the Triangle
Plastic surgery app targets kids
'LA MIGRA': Traditional after school game being called racist
Unexpected official Scrabble words
More games
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News