What's the deal with Yodeling Walmart Boy?

He's stealing hearts, one video view at a time. (WTVD)

Maybe you haven't heard of Mason Ramsey. But you definitely know about the Yodeling Walmart Boy.

Yes, Mason Ramsey, AKA Lil Hank Williams AKA the Yodeling Walmart Boy yodeled his way into our timelines and our hearts and blew up the internet on April 1 when a video of him totally crushing it A Capella style at his local Walmart in Illinois was posted to his Instagram.

Since then the video has more than 5.5 million views.
