wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' returns next week with a few changes for season 38

LOS ANGELES -- "America's Game" is back!

"Wheel of Fortune" is returning to television for its 38th season, premiering Monday, Sept. 14.

Fans can expect hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and the Wheel, but the show made a few changes to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, the Wheel was slightly redesigned to extend its surrounding platform to allow for 6 feet of space between Sajak and the contestants.

"I think it looks great. We would probably do a bit of a Wheel and set redesign anyway," he said.

Contestants will also use what Sajak calls "The White Thing," a cap to help them spin without personally touching the Wheel.

The Emmy Award-winning game show is adding one fortunate change: To celebrate the 38th season, the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000.

Don't miss the season 38 premiere of "Wheel of Fortune" at 7:30 p.m. | 6:30 p.m. c on Monday, Sept. 14, on this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcwheel of fortunegame showotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Local small business owner gives back during pandemic
'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Wake Forest woman wins nearly $50k on Wheel of Fortune
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Health leaders reflect on meeting with Dr. Birx
Trump defends 'playing down' coronavirus pandemic on tape
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
JetBlue launches new flights from RDU
Wake Co. drug cases thrown out after evidence turned out to be fake
Dr. Birx to people attending Trump rallies: 'Please wear a mask'
Show More
'GMA' surprises NYC nurse, disability advocate with $1 million
Raleigh man charged with murder in 2 separate fatal shootings
I-Team: Racial disparities don't end after the traffic stop
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in airborne operations training
NC native on Trump's short list of Supreme Court nominees
More TOP STORIES News