'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' to air twice on ABC this month

It's not Halloween without "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on ABC. (ABC)

It's not Halloween without Charlie Brown, and you've got two chances to catch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on ABC this month.

This full-length version of the classic animated Peanuts special will air Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. ET/PT | 6 p.m. CT on ABC. That hourlong broadcast will also include the bonus cartoon "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown."

A 30-minute version of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

In the 1966 animated special "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween. Linus hopes that he will finally be visited by The Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party. Cast members include Peter Robbins as Charlie Brown and Christopher Shea as Linus. The cast also includes Sally Dryer as Lucy, Chris Doran as Schroeder, Bill Melendez as Snoopy, Kathy Steinberg as Sally, Tracy Stratford as Violet and Ann Altieri as Frieda.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" was executive produced by Lee Mendelson and created and written by Charles M. Schulz. Bill Melendez is the producer and director and Vince Guaraldi is the music composer.

"You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown" - in which Linus runs for class president with Lucy and Charlie Brown managing his campaign - features Chad Webber as Charlie Brown, Robin Kohn as Lucy, Stephen Shea as Linus, Hilary Momberger as Sally and Todd Barbee as Russell.

"You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown" was written by Charles M. Schulz, directed by Bill Melendez and produced by Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez. The original music was composed and performed by Vince Guaraldi.
