If the trailers are any indication, the movie will be jam-packed with everyone's favorite Marvel characters -- except, perhaps, Hawkeye. He wasn't spotted in the trailers, leading fans to wonder whether Jeremy Renner's character would even make an appearance in the movie.
Here's a look at returning characters who are listed in the cast (according to IMDB), new characters and that one notable absence. And if your favorite character didn't make it into the massive cast list, don't worry. There are plenty of Marvel films coming soon, including Ant-Man and the Wasp (this July), Captain Marvel (March 2019) and the next Avengers movie, which is expected to be released next year.
NEW CHARACTERS
As if the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't already have enough stars, Peter Dinklage is joining it. He will play Eitri, who in the Marvel comics is a legendary weapon-maker in Thor's story.
We'll also meet the Children of Thanos: Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) and Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw).
THE AVENGERS
Where is Hawkeye? Fans might have to wait to find out. In an interview with io9, director Joe Russo teased that Hawkeye's story might be more prominent in the next Avengers movie.
"As we were working on both films, we were thinking about story real estate," he said. "We had the luxury of cracking both scripts at the same time and we wanted to give each character, especially the original Avengers, their moments."
The worry over the fate of Hawkeye actually seems to have increased his popularity, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, assuring fans that "there are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye."
Though it's still unclear whether Hawkeye will be in the movie at all, the rest of the starting line-up will pick up where we last saw them in 2016's Captain America: Civil War (or, for some, 2017's Thor Ragnorak).
Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)
Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans)
Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)
Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)
Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)
James Rhodes / War Machine (Don Cheadle Don Cheadle)
Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie)
BLACK PANTHER
There will be at least one major scene in Wakanda, as Marvel confirmed that the Avengers pay a visit to the beautiful country first seen in February's Black Panther.
Here are a few of the characters definitely returning from the historically popular blockbuster.
T'Challa / Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)
Shuri (Letitia Wright)
M'Baku (Winston Duke)
Okoye (Danai Gurira)
Ayo (Florence Kasumba)
DOCTOR STRANGE
With his connection to one of the Infinity Stones, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was sure to play a role in Infinity War. Stephen, though, won't be the only character trained in the mystic arts: Wong (Benedict Wong) is also set to appear.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
Fans know from the trailer that Thor will meet quite a few of the Guardians crew. Returning characters include:
Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)
Gamora (Zoe Saldana)
Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn)
Groot (Vin Diesel)/Teen Groot (Terry Notary)
Drax (Dave Bautista)
Nebula (Karen Gillan)
Mantis (Pom Klementieff)
The Collector (Benicio Del Toro)
AND MORE!
Villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), of course, will play a prominent role as he seeks to collect all the Infinity Stones.
We can also expect to see Thor's brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Speaking of characters from the Thor movies, Heimdall (Idris Elba) is also expected to appear.
Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) was last seen in a post-credit scene from Black Panther and will also be in Infinity War.
Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will return, as will his buddy Ned (Jacob Batalon).
Iron Man's love interest Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), last seen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, is also on the cast list.
