Tony Awards 2019: Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf among nominees

Fans of Broadway are closer to finding out who will win a Tony Award in a year with no clear frontrunner in some of the major categories. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.Some of the biggest surprises of the morning were in the top categories. which was propelled onto Broadway due to the popularity of its cast album online , had been considered a strong contender for Best Musical but did not receive a nomination. Likewise, the stage adaption of Harper Lee'swas not nominated for Best Play.Celebrities who scored nominations this year include Bryan Cranston for, Adam Driver forand Laurie Metcalf forThe 73rd Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden on June 9.