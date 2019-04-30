Arts & Entertainment

Tony Awards 2019: Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf among nominees

The cast during Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Hadestown' at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17, 2019 in New York City. (Walter McBride/WireImage via Getty)

Fans of Broadway are closer to finding out who will win a Tony Award in a year with no clear frontrunner in some of the major categories. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Some of the biggest surprises of the morning were in the top categories. Be More Chill, which was propelled onto Broadway due to the popularity of its cast album online, had been considered a strong contender for Best Musical but did not receive a nomination. Likewise, the stage adaption of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird was not nominated for Best Play.

Celebrities who scored nominations this year include Bryan Cranston for Network, Adam Driver for Burn This and Laurie Metcalf for Hillary and Clinton.

The 73rd Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden on June 9.

Check back for the full list.

Best Musical

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom

Tootsie

Best Play

Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
What the Constitution Means to Me
Ink

Best Revival of A Play

Arthur Miller's All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery

Best Revival of A Musical

Kiss Me Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybuzzworthytony awardswatercoolertheatermusicalbroadway
TOP STORIES
Second best public school in NC is located in Raleigh, U.S. News says
Pinehurst mom fights to help 4-year-old son overcome deafness
Trump sues banks to stop House from getting his business records
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
Study: Your body can handle occasional food binges
North Carolina conservatives urge override for abortion bill
Domino's employee assaults co-worker over 'Endgame' spoiler, police say
Show More
Raleigh prison guard under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model makes fashion history
AP source: UNC hiring Banghart as women's basketball coach
How drugs are smuggled into NC without crossing the southern border
Durham police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot walking home
More TOP STORIES News