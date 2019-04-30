Tony Awards 2019: Bryan Cranston, Laurie Metcalf among nominees

Fans of Broadway are closer to finding out who will win a Tony Award in a year with no clear frontrunner in some of the major categories. Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.
Some of the biggest surprises of the morning were in the top categories. Be More Chill, which was propelled onto Broadway due to the popularity of its cast album online, had been considered a strong contender for Best Musical but did not receive a nomination. Likewise, the stage adaption of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird was not nominated for Best Play.
Celebrities who scored nominations this year include Bryan Cranston for Network, Adam Driver for Burn This and Laurie Metcalf for Hillary and Clinton.
The 73rd Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden on June 9.
Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Play
Choir Boy
The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
What the Constitution Means to Me
Ink
Best Revival of A Play
Arthur Miller's All My Sons
The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of A Musical
Kiss Me Kate
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
