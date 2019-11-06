television

Why you might not recognize every song from the 'Little Mermaid' live special

BURBANK, Calif. -- If you've only ever seen the 1989 animated version of "The Little Mermaid," you might not recognize every song from tonight's live special on ABC.

There's a simple reason: While most of the songs featured in the live special came from the film, some (like "Her Voice" and "If Only") come from the stage adaptation that first played on the Great White Way in 2008. Graham Phillips, who plays Prince Eric in the ABC special, said the opportunity to fold the stage songs into the television special added more depth to his character.

"It's really exciting that I get to premiere a lot of these songs for people who haven't gotten a chance to see the Broadway musical," Phillips told TVLine in an interview before the show. "And it's liberating that I get to explore a bit more of where Eric is coming from."

The legendary Alan Menken composed music for both the film and stage version, with Howard Ashman contributing film lyrics and Glenn Slater penning lyrics for the stage version.

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" stars Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifa as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis and Phillips as Prince Eric. The soundtrack recorded for Tuesday night's live telecast is available now on several different streaming platforms.

SEE ALSO: Jodi Benson, original Ariel actress, opens ABC's 'Little Mermaid' live special

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisiondisneyabc
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Original Ariel actress opens ABC's 'Little Mermaid' live special
'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' live special coming to ABC
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
Alex Trebek attends Walk of Fame unveiling for producer Harry Friedman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes in Robeson County
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Durham voters re-elect mayor, approve affordable housing bond
Durham family hopes for break in 17-year-old homicide case
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66
Man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught; 2 others at large
Show More
CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
Nash County man shot father in chest during argument, deputies say
Cam Newton placed on IR -- what does that mean for Panthers?
Durham gets $1 million to help with sexual assault cold cases
Fort Hood survivor perseveres 10 years later as basketball coach
More TOP STORIES News