Arts & Entertainment

Win a double date with George and Amal Clooney in Italy

By
George and Amal Clooney are opening their home in Italy to fans for a double date.

Omaze announced the Clooneys are hosting a fundraiser.

One lucky fan and a guest will be flown to Italy for a visit with the couple at their Lake Como home. The experience includes lunch with the couple, samples of the finest prosecco, charcuterie and cheeses.

The lucky winners will also receive airfare and a free hotel
stay.

How much to enter? It's not cheap - it will set you back between $5,000 and $10,000.

The contest will benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityvacationu.s. & worldgeorge clooneyfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
10-month-old dies at Raleigh day care after choking on pine cone
Raleigh mom hit by stray bullet on Mother's Day thankful it wasn't worse
Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway
Durham McDonald's worker claims she was sexual assaulted by coworker
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Are you seeing an increase in foxes? This may be why
Show More
Raleigh's Pullen Aquatic Center set to reopen but needs lifeguards
World's smallest surviving baby heads home from hospital
'It shouldn't be a Democrat and Republican Issue:' NCAE responds to budget proposals
Troubleshooter: Watch out for scammers trying to rent out Triangle homes for sale
Temps climbing back into the 90s
More TOP STORIES News