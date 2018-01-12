During a year that has seen women's issues take center stage, there's perhaps nobody more fitting than Wonder Woman herself to be honored for female representation in media.At the Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday evening, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins presented Gal Gadot with the #SEEHER Award, which honors a woman who "[pushes] boundaries on changing stereotypes and [recognizes] the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape."While accepting the award, Gadot discussed the importance of making Wonder Woman not only a hero but also a multi-dimensional character to whom everybody - man and woman alike - could relate."She commands the attention of the world. In doing so, she sets a positive example for humanity," Gadot said, adding that the character "struggles with her own love and hopes. She gets confused, insecure and she's not perfect - and that's what makes her real.""Wonder Woman" was one of the highest-grossing films of 2017. It was one of three in the top 10 with a female lead and the only one with a female director, Gadot said, leaving the industry with "a long way to go.""As artists and filmmakers, I believe that it's not only our job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect," she said of the importance of representation in media.Gadot closed by dedicating her win to those behind the #MeToo and Time's Up movements."My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides...for equality," she said to thunderous applause.When Gadot was originally announced as the recipient in December, the Association of National Advertisers - which sponsored the award - called her a "powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman but in life as well."