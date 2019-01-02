ENTERTAINMENT

WWE legend 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrities and notable figures we've lost recently (WWE)

Gene Okerlund, one of the most recognizable voices in the world of pro wrestling, has passed away. He was 76.

Okerlund, who was given the nickname 'Mean Gene' by Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, began his career in the American Wrestling Association (AWA).

He joined the World Wrestling Federation, now WWE, in 1984.

There, he would interview wrestling greats like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, the Ultimate Warrior, and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage.

Beyond backstage interviews, Okerlund also provided commentary for many WWE matches and also sang the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He even got in the ring teaming with Hogan in a wrestling tag match.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


In 1993, Okerklund left WWE to join World Championship Wrestling where he would interview wrestlers such as Goldberg, Sting, and Booker T.

He returned to WWE in 2001 where he hosted television programs and starred in a reality show.

He was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

"WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentWWEpro wrestlingcelebrity deathsfamous death
ENTERTAINMENT
Duckling meets hero Donald Duck in heartwarming ad
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is 8th largest in history
'A miracle:' NC great-grandmother strikes it rich with $10M scratch-off win
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman attacked, sexually assaulted during afternoon jog in Apex
2 men dead in second Durham double shooting
NCDOT postpones Crabtree Valley Mall traffic overhaul
Wisconsin woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Trooper shot at driver who tried to run over him in Brunswick Co.
Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Show More
Fitness center offers free personal training sessions with a catch
Russia arrests retired Marine on espionage charges
Blue Bell to give everyone the chance to try special Mardi Gras flavor
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
1 ticket won $425M Mega Millions lottery on New Year's Day
More News