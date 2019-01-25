ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

20/20 examines the case of the Yosemite Park serial killer, who killed four women in 6 months

EMBED </>More Videos

"Evil in Eden," a 20/20 documentary about Yosemite Killer Cary Stayner, will air Friday night.

Cary Stayner made headlines in 1999 after he terrorized Yosemite National Park, murdering four women within six months.

The "20/20" documentary dives into Cary's past, the horror that he inflicted and features the first primetime TV interview with former FBI Agent Jeff Rinek and the first TV interview with former FBI Agent John Boles, who together took Cary's shocking confession. The documentary also includes an exclusive interview with Lenna, one of Cary's original intended victims he described in his confession, who is revealing herself for the first time since the murders to "20/20."
"20/20" airs on Friday, January 25, 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC.


"20/20" reports the chilling story about Cary's younger brother Steven, who was kidnapped as a child and escaped after seven years in captivity and how Steven's disappearance may have impacted Cary's behavior. It also includes exclusive, never-before-broadcast audio of Cary's confession and footage from the ABC News archives.

Steven was kidnapped from his home in Merced, California at age seven. While in captivity, he was abused by captor Kenneth Parnell. At age 14, Steven escaped with Timothy White, another victim of Parnell's. Upon his return home, Steven was hailed as a hero and his disappearance became the subject of books and a movie. He later married, had two children, and tragically died in a motorcycle accident at age 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttelevisionyosemiteyosemite national parkmurder
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
4 popular dramas worth checking out in Durham this week
3 action movies to catch in Durham theaters right now
Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Fayetteville
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'He's good, he's good:' Missing Craven County 3-year-old found alive
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Uber ride takes terrifying turn for woman as Raleigh police arrest driver
Arby's customers in NC affected by data breach can get up to $5K
Chris Brown files defamation suit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Papa John's to give $500K to historically black college in Greensboro
DNA kit leads Vermont woman to birth mother after 69 years
Urban Ministries opens pantry to furloughed federal workers
Show More
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
3 suspects in custody following shooting, chase in Raleigh
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
Wake Co. woman accused of starving animals was 'horse lover,' wrote book on them
Navy denies claims linked to contaminated Camp Lejeune water
More News