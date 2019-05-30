Arts & Entertainment

Remember that cantina where the world met Han Solo? It's been recreated at Disneyland's new Star Wars land Galaxy's Edge

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Visitors at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can now drink at the famous cantina where Han Solo was first introduced.

We got a look at the famous watering hole that's been recreated as Oga's Cantina in the new land inside Disneyland Park.

In A New Hope, the Mos Eisley Cantina was dimly lit, populated by villainous characters, and droids were forbidden from entering.

In Oga's Cantina, a cheery droid DJ plays upbeat tunes and sings along as servers dish out strange-looking concoctions in blue and pink and red.

Still, it's best to be wary - Disney warns that you'll be drinking among "bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders and weary travelers of all ages."

Oga's Cantina is the only spot in Disneyland that serves alcoholic concoctions - many with names reminiscent of the disreputable, often-violent clientele that supposedly frequents the spot.

Among cocktails is the spicy Bloody Rancor, the foamy Fuzzy Tauntaun and the fruity Jedi Mind Trick.

For beer lovers, there's Gamorrean Ale, Bad Motivator IPA and Spice Runner Hard Cider.

And if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, you might care for a Jabba Juice or a Blurrgfire.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public on Friday, May 31, but reservations are required through June 23.

After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttheme parkdisneygalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
10-month-old dies at Raleigh day care after choking on pine cone
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Raleigh mom hit by stray bullet on Mother's Day thankful it wasn't worse
Fayetteville man found dead in car after shooting on Dunn highway
Carolina Panthers invite boy battling cancer to join practice
Local students compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Show More
Father of Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raleigh pleads for clues to find his son's killer
Durham McDonald's worker claims she was sexual assaulted by coworker
Are you seeing an increase in foxes? This may be why
Raleigh's Pullen Aquatic Center set to reopen but needs lifeguards
World's smallest surviving baby heads home from hospital
More TOP STORIES News