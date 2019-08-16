Police warn that realistic-looking weapons, military gear will likely be in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Don't fret if you see groups dressed in military gear in downtown Raleigh this weekend.
An international video game competition is taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center. Sixteen teams will be playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege video game.
The game is a first-person shooter, and the fans attending the tournament will likely dress in fake military attire.
Approximately 6,000 fans will attend the tournament.
In addition, 7 million people are expected to watch the tournament online.
Our newsgathering partners at the News&Observer report that the Raleigh Police Department sent warnings to some property owners along Fayetteville Street, alerting them to the tournament and ensuring them that real weapons will not be allowed at the convention center.
