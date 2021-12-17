localish

Tiktok star Eric Howl sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Tiktok star sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Tiktok star, Eric Howl, sings Disney songs to strangers to spread holiday cheer.

With almost three million followers, Howl is known to spread kindness and positivity on his TikTok account with the power of music.

Armed with his phone, the Philadelphia rapper randomly runs up to complete strangers and tries to get them to complete the lyrics to well-known songs.

While there are plenty of hits...there are also many misses. His goal is to interrupt people's day and remind them of the happiness and joy around them.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Entire NYC neighborhood turns into blazing holiday light show
Dazzling Lightscape offers mile-long trail featuring a million lights
Celebrate the holidays among the stars
A rockin' bar mitzvah: Houston drummer gives back through music
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's indoor mask mandate to remain in place for now
LATEST: Orange County reports 1st case of Omicron variant
Wake County booster appointments up as holiday travel gets underway
Thousands fill Raleigh Convention Center for Halo Championships
New COVID surge? What to know about omicron, next phase of pandemic
Durham activists push for more youth havens in communities
Show More
Garner to swear-in first female police chief
Raleigh man charged in assault, kidnapping of Durham woman
CDC: Testing exposed students an option over home quarantine
Duke, UNC get new opponents because of COVID-19
TikTok posts threaten school shootings, bombings
More TOP STORIES News