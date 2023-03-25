WATCH LIVE

Former UNC basketball player, 1993 national champion Eric Montross diagnosed with Cancer

Saturday, March 25, 2023 10:37PM
AP

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Former North Carolina men's basketball player and national champion Eric Montross has been diagnosed with cancer.

He is undergoing treatment at the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center.

Montross, who is 51-years-old, was a Consensus All-American during his junior and senior seasons with UNC, and was apart of the 1993 national championship team. He played four seasons with the UNC Tar Heels from 1990-94, averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 139 games while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.

Montross is currently a UNC radio analyst.

His family issued a statement on Twitter Saturday saying:

"Our family is of course deeply concerned but we have spent three decades in the fight against children's cancer and know well the incredible advancements being made in oncology treatments."

