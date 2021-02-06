Man shot in leg while attempting to break up fight involving wife, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was shot in the leg in southern Wake County on Saturday afternoon while allegedly attempting to intervene in an altercation between his wife and another man.Deputies responded to a shooting on the 6500 block of Cedar Rail Road off of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.On arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities are now searching for Eric Paris who allegedly shot the male victim after his wife and Paris got in a fight leading up to the shooting.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6820.