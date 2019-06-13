Escaped Robeson County inmate found hours later at convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The inmate who escaped Robeson County state prison Wednesday afternoon was caught several hours later at a convenience store.Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, escaped the prison on NC Highway 711 in Lumberton before 2 p.m.Investigators learned that a woman driving a white 2003 Ford Taurus picked him and drove off. the vehicle was found abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on Highway 72.Law enforcement tracked down Alvarez at a convenience store just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.