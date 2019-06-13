Escaped Robeson County inmate found hours later at convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The inmate who escaped Robeson County state prison Wednesday afternoon was caught several hours later at a convenience store.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, escaped the prison on NC Highway 711 in Lumberton before 2 p.m.

Investigators learned that a woman driving a white 2003 Ford Taurus picked him and drove off. the vehicle was found abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on Highway 72.

Law enforcement tracked down Alvarez at a convenience store just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lumbertoninmatesprison
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in taxi; Garner police investigating as homicide
Mother, 2 kids injured in head-on crash on NC 242 in Johnston County
Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex
'Above it All' series features Chopper11 touring North Carolina
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
Man with purple latex gloves blamed for 3 Cary Stop and Go robberies
Texas couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
Show More
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
Parents arrested, 9 children forced to live in squalor in Wake County
ESPN reporter goes to the barre to get ready for work
3 Charlotte men busted in Georgia with more than $200K of pot
Suspect throws baby in car seat to the ground
More TOP STORIES News