Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing Connecticut mom of 5

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman and his girlfriend have been arrested, authorities say.
Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44, both of Farmington, Connecticut, were both charged with Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree.
Both were taken into custody in Avon, Connecticut and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters. They are being held on $500,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses.
Traces of blood were found in the Connecticut home that Jennifer Dulos was renting before she went missing May 24, according to a new report, and the search zone has expanded.
"We miss her beyond measure - her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies," family spokesperson Carrie Luft said in a statement Friday. "The public response has been astounding. The support and love, the concern for her children, and the community efforts to help locate Jennifer have kept us going."
50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban shortly after dropping her kids off at school in their wealthy suburb. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Waveny Park, which has been the focus of the search.
She had been renting a home in New Canaan and was in the midst of a bitter 2-year custody battle with her estranged husband.
"I am terrified for my family's safety," Jennifer said in the court papers. "Especially since discovering the gun, as my husband has a history of controlling, volatile, and delusional behavior."
Fotis told police that he and his wife only had "quiet" arguments, and he denied any threatening behavior.
Jennifer Dulos and the children left their Farmington home, about 60 miles north of New Canaan near Hartford, around the time she filed for divorce in June 2017.
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing Connecticut mom of 5
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News