4th arrest made in shooting that injured 9-year-old Robeson County girl

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have made a fourth arrest in connectionin Robeson County.Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, U.S. Marshals and Lumberton Police took a 15-year-old into custody at the Budget Inn motel in Lumberton.Authorities also searched a vehicle and seized two firearms and ammunition.Nine-year-old Estrella Sosa was shot last Saturday while riding in a car with her mom.Estrellafrom UNC Children's Hospital on Thursday.The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.Law officers also arrested Joshua A. Locklear, 24, of Lumberton and charged him with accessory after the fact, possession of a stolen firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.Three othersin the case.Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.