$6M grant for NC State program will fuel Artificial Intelligence opportunities in NC

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia made an announcement Tuesday on State's Centennial Campus, flanked by NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson and Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.

"We need to harness the energy of this dynamic economy to expand opportunity for still more Americans. I thank NC State and the companies it's partnering with for helping us make this valuable step in that direction," said Scalia of the nation's economy already reducing unemployment, particularly for women and minorities.

The $6 million grant is for an NC State project that will provide 5,000 workers with training, coursework and certification in the growing Artificial Intelligence field.

With training through apprenticeships in information technology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, "They'll all earn a valuable credential in varying lengths of time, but it won't be a four-year college degree," said Scalia.

He said the Apprenticeship: Closing The Skills Gap program should help people fill the jobs now available and unfilled because not enough workers have the training.

"Congratulations again on this program, and we're looking forward to great things from your new AI Academy," he told the university and government leaders.
